Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Buys 432 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Six Flags Entertainment comprises 2.5% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $4,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One North America Inc. acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $2,869,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 632,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,369,000 after acquiring an additional 23,184 shares in the last quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $61,847,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Six Flags Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.89.

SIX traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.77. The company had a trading volume of 29,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,151. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12-month low of $17.19 and a 12-month high of $51.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 2.51.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.94. Research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

