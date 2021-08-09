Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,023 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.0% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 34,666.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 637,169 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $934,954,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 35,361.0% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 249,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $3,544,555.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,548 shares in the company, valued at $14,762,489.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,807 shares of company stock valued at $12,473,798 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN traded down $4.25 on Monday, reaching $3,340.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,595,919. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,470.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Citigroup lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,143.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

