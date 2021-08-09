Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Has $3.63 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,611 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises approximately 2.0% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,487.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in ServiceNow by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,627,000 after buying an additional 7,536 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in ServiceNow by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $126,241,000 after buying an additional 11,823 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in ServiceNow by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NOW stock traded down $0.74 on Monday, reaching $589.94. The company had a trading volume of 20,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.87 billion, a PE ratio of 699.83, a PEG ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $542.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $418.53 and a 12 month high of $608.78.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total value of $2,676,663.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,241.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $606,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,687 shares of company stock valued at $24,807,495 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOW. Bank of America lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $638.90.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.