Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Sells 2,744 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.6% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.33. 575,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,407,957. The company has a market capitalization of $242.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.54.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

