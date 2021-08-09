Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.29.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $351,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $96,691.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,888 shares of company stock valued at $5,059,307 over the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,129,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,255,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $122,125,000 after buying an additional 28,460 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 12,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TWTR stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.97. The stock had a trading volume of 415,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,825,205. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Twitter has a 12 month low of $36.71 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.43 and a beta of 0.77.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twitter will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

