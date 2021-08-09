Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Insider Sells $1,260,821.38 in Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) insider Matthew Derella sold 18,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $1,260,821.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Matthew Derella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $96,691.53.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $67.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.34 and a beta of 0.77. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.71 and a 52-week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in Twitter by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 35,734 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Twitter by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH increased its position in Twitter by 2.9% during the second quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 6,448 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Twitter by 15.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TWTR. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $56.50) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.29.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

