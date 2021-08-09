Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Lowered to $68.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.54.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $44.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $28.48 and a one year high of $64.05. The company has a market cap of $83.16 billion, a PE ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 1.55.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,456 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 57,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

