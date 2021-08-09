Ubex Reaches Market Cap of $1.16 Million (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and $450,993.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ubex has traded up 10% against the dollar. One Ubex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00011144 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $214.73 or 0.00467812 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000833 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000446 BTC.

About Ubex

Ubex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,931,788,949 coins and its circulating supply is 3,314,170,196 coins. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

