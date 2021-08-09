uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) to report ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for uCloudlink Group’s earnings. uCloudlink Group reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that uCloudlink Group will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.10) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover uCloudlink Group.

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. uCloudlink Group had a negative return on equity of 134.59% and a negative net margin of 107.16%. The firm had revenue of $17.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 million.

Shares of uCloudlink Group stock opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $215.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.52. uCloudlink Group has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in uCloudlink Group stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

