Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $52.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. is a developer and supplier of critical subsystems for the semiconductor capital equipment, flat panel, solar and medical device industries. Ultra Clean offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for gas delivery systems and other subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, component neutral design and manufacturing and component testing capabilities. Ultra Clean’s customers are primarily original equipment manufacturers for the semiconductor capital equipment, flat panel, solar and medical device industries. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Menlo Park, California. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Ultra Clean stock opened at $47.60 on Thursday. Ultra Clean has a one year low of $19.08 and a one year high of $65.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.99.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.44 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultra Clean news, insider William Joe Williams sold 618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $34,045.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $93,886.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,172.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,904 shares of company stock valued at $809,943 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 1,677.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 106.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

