Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on UMICY. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Umicore from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Umicore currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Umicore alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:UMICY opened at $16.59 on Thursday. Umicore has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $16.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.32.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Umicore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umicore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.