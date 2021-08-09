Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Price Target Raised to C$21.00 at TD Securities

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Uni-Select to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Laurentian raised their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Uni-Select presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.25.

Shares of TSE:UNS traded up C$1.30 during trading on Monday, reaching C$18.65. The company had a trading volume of 241,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,923. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.71, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of C$790.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.59. Uni-Select has a twelve month low of C$5.21 and a twelve month high of C$18.82.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$468.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$470.69 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Uni-Select will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Uni-Select Company Profile

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

