Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Price Target Raised to C$21.50

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.00% from the company’s previous close.

UNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Uni-Select from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Uni-Select from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Uni-Select to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Laurentian increased their price target on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uni-Select presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.14.

Get Uni-Select alerts:

UNS stock traded up C$1.51 during trading on Monday, reaching C$18.86. 329,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,105. Uni-Select has a 12 month low of C$5.21 and a 12 month high of C$18.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$799.42 million and a P/E ratio of -26.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.71.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$468.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$470.69 million. Equities research analysts expect that Uni-Select will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uni-Select

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.