UniCredit (BIT:UCG) PT Set at €12.10 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €12.10 ($14.24) price target on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

UCG has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on UniCredit in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.60 ($16.00) target price on UniCredit in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on UniCredit and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.60 ($12.47) target price on UniCredit and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) target price on UniCredit in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. UniCredit currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €11.68 ($13.74).

UniCredit has a 1-year low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a 1-year high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

