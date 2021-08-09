UniCrypt Reaches Market Cap of $15.41 Million (UNCX)

UniCrypt (CURRENCY:UNCX) traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Over the last seven days, UniCrypt has traded up 28.2% against the US dollar. UniCrypt has a market capitalization of $15.41 million and $13.95 million worth of UniCrypt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniCrypt coin can currently be purchased for about $523.42 or 0.01131906 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.08 or 0.00385094 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001358 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003213 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00012836 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

UniCrypt Profile

UniCrypt (UNCX) is a coin. It was first traded on March 10th, 2015. UniCrypt’s total supply is 47,650 coins and its circulating supply is 29,447 coins. The official message board for UniCrypt is medium.com/@hello_89425 . UniCrypt’s official Twitter account is @UNCX_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . UniCrypt’s official website is unicrypt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Uncoin was made to support NGO's. The coin is an X11 proof of Work and proof of stake hybrid with an annualised rate of 2%. “

UniCrypt Coin Trading

