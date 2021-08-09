Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,929 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Unifi worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Unifi by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Unifi by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Unifi by 9.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Unifi by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unifi in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Unifi alerts:

NYSE:UFI opened at $23.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.59 million, a P/E ratio of -86.85 and a beta of 0.83. Unifi, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $30.94.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. Unifi had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Unifi, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Unifi news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 2,000 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $50,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,157.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 25,000 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $625,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at $667,817.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,175 shares of company stock worth $1,379,774. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Unifi Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.