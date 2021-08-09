UniMex Network Price Hits $0.78 (UMX)

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. In the last week, UniMex Network has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. UniMex Network has a total market cap of $5.46 million and approximately $55,956.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniMex Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00001794 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00044434 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.16 or 0.00135986 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.76 or 0.00146568 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,517.33 or 1.00028717 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002729 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.83 or 0.00785736 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UniMex Network Profile

UniMex Network's launch date was January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network's total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,991,104 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

