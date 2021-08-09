United Asset Strategies Inc. Buys 9,104 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,104 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $9,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEUR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,708,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 522.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 65,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 55,020 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 270,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period.

IEUR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,951. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.17. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $42.03 and a 1 year high of $59.91.

