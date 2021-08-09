United Asset Strategies Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 246,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Synchrony Financial comprises approximately 1.6% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $11,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,258,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074,603 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,786,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,644 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,398,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369,851 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,927,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,265 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 409.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,506,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817,709 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.21.

NYSE:SYF traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.15. The stock had a trading volume of 129,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,113,346. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $50.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.19. The stock has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

