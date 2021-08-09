United Asset Strategies Inc. Lowers Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

United Asset Strategies Inc. decreased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 131.6% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Linde in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Linde in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Linde in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIN stock traded down $2.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $303.44. The stock had a trading volume of 9,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,163. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $293.50. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $214.14 and a 1-year high of $310.19. The company has a market capitalization of $156.70 billion, a PE ratio of 48.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.23.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

