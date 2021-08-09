United Asset Strategies Inc. Purchases 7,953 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STIP. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $234,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 111.9% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter.

STIP stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.93. The company had a trading volume of 6,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,890. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $103.02 and a 52 week high of $107.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.25.

