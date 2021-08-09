United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 95,764 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 147,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95,764 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $7,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 104.8% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,929,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,565,000 after acquiring an additional 987,166 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,345,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,984,000 after purchasing an additional 799,801 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 715,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,361,000 after purchasing an additional 143,628 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1,023.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 548,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,051,000 after purchasing an additional 499,883 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 487.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 255,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,212,000 after purchasing an additional 212,283 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWW traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.50. The company had a trading volume of 56,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,515. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.32. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12 month low of $30.82 and a 12 month high of $50.21.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

