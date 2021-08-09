Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 36,955 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,830,323 shares.The stock last traded at $13.03 and had previously closed at $13.16.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.90.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.19). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,925,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,794 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,783,000 after purchasing an additional 297,376 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Uniti Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,028,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,473,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,287,000 after purchasing an additional 597,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,122,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,892,000 after purchasing an additional 501,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

About Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.