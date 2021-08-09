UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Trading 8.5% Higher

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) traded up 8.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.71 and last traded at $18.71. 117,315 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,377,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.24.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $21.10 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 76.21 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.13.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 15.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TIGR. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the first quarter valued at $23,185,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 4,296.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 859,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,292,000 after purchasing an additional 840,003 shares in the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the first quarter valued at $12,126,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the first quarter valued at $5,293,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in UP Fintech during the first quarter worth $4,886,000. 8.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.