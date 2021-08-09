uPlexa Market Capitalization Achieves $727,599.29 (UPX)

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. uPlexa has a total market cap of $727,599.29 and approximately $1,692.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, uPlexa has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. One uPlexa coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000035 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

uPlexa Coin Profile

UPX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. uPlexa’s official message board is medium.com/@uplexa. The official website for uPlexa is uplexa.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

Buying and Selling uPlexa

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire uPlexa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase uPlexa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

