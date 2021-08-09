urban-gro (UGRO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) is set to issue its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. urban-gro had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.96%. The business had revenue of $12.03 million during the quarter.

Shares of UGRO stock opened at $10.40 on Monday. urban-gro has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $162.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77.

In other urban-gro news, COO Jim Dennedy purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.95 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders acquired a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $193,570 over the last quarter.

urban-gro Company Profile

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

