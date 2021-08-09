US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS.
USFD traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.94. 89,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,068,999. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.54. US Foods has a 1-year low of $19.82 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.09 and a beta of 1.82.
In related news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $5,208,879.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,650,221. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $861,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
US Foods Company Profile
US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
