US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS.

USFD traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.94. 89,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,068,999. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.54. US Foods has a 1-year low of $19.82 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.09 and a beta of 1.82.

In related news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $5,208,879.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,650,221. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $861,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on USFD. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group began coverage on US Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.18.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

