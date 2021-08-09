USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Director Sells $30,114.24 in Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $30,114.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of USNA stock traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.31. The stock had a trading volume of 47,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,708. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.03 and a fifty-two week high of $107.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.32.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 33.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USNA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 329.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3,400.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

