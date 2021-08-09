USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Director Sells $30,114.24 in Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $30,114.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of USNA stock traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.31. The stock had a trading volume of 47,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,708. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.03 and a fifty-two week high of $107.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.32.
USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 33.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.
About USANA Health Sciences
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.
Featured Article: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?
Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.