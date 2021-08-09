Usca Ria LLC Acquires Shares of 13,605 iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Well Done LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 49.8% during the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 23,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,666 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 77,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 14,182 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,561,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 122.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter.

ITB opened at $71.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.16. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

