Usca Ria LLC Decreases Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Usca Ria LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,730 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 973.3% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 26,795 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 40.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 155,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 44,513 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 182,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,642,000 after purchasing an additional 10,433 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,058,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,246,000 after purchasing an additional 204,870 shares during the period. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 113,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 13,042 shares during the period.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $48.69 on Monday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.91 and a 52-week high of $49.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.