Usca Ria LLC Has $1.24 Million Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Usca Ria LLC trimmed its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 6.1% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.0% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 11,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 52,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,535,000 after acquiring an additional 11,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Extra Space Storage news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total value of $47,942.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,701.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $1,936,466.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,299,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,721 shares of company stock worth $3,038,796 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.77.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $175.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.11. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.60 and a twelve month high of $178.22.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 75.76%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

