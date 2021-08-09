Usca Ria LLC Has $570,000 Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Ball by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLL opened at $85.24 on Monday. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $73.59 and a 1 year high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.04.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

BLL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Northland Securities started coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.29.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

