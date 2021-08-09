Usca Ria LLC Purchases 897 Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Usca Ria LLC grew its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMQQ. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,576,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,045,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock opened at $51.94 on Monday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a one year low of $48.81 and a one year high of $81.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.13.

