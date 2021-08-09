Usca Ria LLC Sells 230 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Usca Ria LLC trimmed its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964,122 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,624,000 after buying an additional 2,047,276 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,661,000 after buying an additional 1,495,639 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,859,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,561,000 after purchasing an additional 807,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 169.6% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,249,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,553,000 after purchasing an additional 786,269 shares in the last quarter. 42.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.32, for a total value of $2,312,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 197,243 shares in the company, valued at $59,236,017.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 312,492 shares of company stock valued at $115,169,281. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $383.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.00 and a 12 month high of $588.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $368.10.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

ZM has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $432.18.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

