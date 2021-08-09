V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.200-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $12 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.86 billion.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VFC. TheStreet raised shares of V.F. from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.38.

NYSE:VFC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,358,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,062. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.98. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $58.92 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The company has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that V.F. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.62%.

In other news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at $298,790.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

