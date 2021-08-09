Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) Shares Gap Up to $14.86

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.86, but opened at $15.33. Vaccitech shares last traded at $15.33, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

VACC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Vaccitech in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Vaccitech in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vaccitech in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vaccitech in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.05.

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vaccitech plc will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vaccitech Company Profile (NASDAQ:VACC)

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200, indicated for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, indicated for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600, indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

