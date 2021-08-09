Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VLON) Lock-Up Period To End on August 9th

Vallon Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:VLON) lock-up period will end on Monday, August 9th. Vallon Pharmaceuticals had issued 2,250,000 shares in its IPO on February 10th. The total size of the offering was $18,000,000 based on an initial share price of $8.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

VLON stock opened at $4.47 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.86. Vallon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Vallon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $649,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vallon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,392,000. Institutional investors own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription drugs for central nervous system disorders. The company develops abuse-deterrent amphetamine immediate-release, an abuse-deterrent oral formulation of immediate-release dextroamphetamine for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and narcolepsy.

