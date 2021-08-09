Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Raised by Soundmark Wealth Management LLC

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 472,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,058 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 10.1% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $24,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% during the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% during the first quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $52.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.05. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $53.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.