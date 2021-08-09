Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,681 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000.

VO traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $242.70. 7,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,175. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.17 and a fifty-two week high of $243.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.03.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

