Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Bought by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,043 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 5.0% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Oak Harvest Investment Services owned 0.11% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $15,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,281.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 230.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $61.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.48. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $61.36 and a 12 month high of $62.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

