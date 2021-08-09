Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Soundmark Wealth Management LLC

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.4% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $223.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $222.89. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $146.88 and a 1-year high of $228.87.

