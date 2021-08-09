Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% in the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $223.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,729. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.89. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $146.88 and a 1 year high of $228.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.