Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,217.5% in the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,477,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,723,000 after buying an additional 2,403,274 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $807,313,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 301.1% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 1,118,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,369,000 after buying an additional 839,410 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $305,321,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,199,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $406.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $395.47. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $295.04 and a 1-year high of $407.18.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

