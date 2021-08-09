Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) is Retirement Planning Group’s 5th Largest Position

Retirement Planning Group grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 666,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,865 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 6.6% of Retirement Planning Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Retirement Planning Group owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $57,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 9,707 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 293,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,170,000 after acquiring an additional 59,572 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 424,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,476,000 after acquiring an additional 18,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $356,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.11. The company had a trading volume of 128,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,862,449. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $89.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.04.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

