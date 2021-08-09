Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) Shares Sold by RFG Holdings Inc.

RFG Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,047 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares accounts for approximately 3.4% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. RFG Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares worth $5,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTC. 55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,358,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,763,000 after purchasing an additional 76,913 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 7,333.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 20,166 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VTC opened at $92.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.97. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $88.26 and a 12 month high of $94.93.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.