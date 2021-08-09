Vanilla Network Price Reaches $27.89 on Top Exchanges (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 61.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. Over the last week, Vanilla Network has traded up 112.3% against the US dollar. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $27.89 or 0.00060940 BTC on exchanges. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $18.37 million and $400,291.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00044947 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.82 or 0.00143838 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.54 or 0.00147590 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,686.04 or 0.99833638 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $356.05 or 0.00778049 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 817,497 coins and its circulating supply is 658,676 coins. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

