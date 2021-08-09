Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.010-$0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $96 million-$98 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.67 million.Varonis Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.030-$0.050 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Varonis Systems to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Friday. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.70.

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $58.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.21 and a beta of 1.15. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $35.58 and a fifty-two week high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.70 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 34.09% and a negative net margin of 31.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,122 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $53,788.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 1,571 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $75,313.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,719,339.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,671 shares of company stock worth $1,680,874 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

