Vectrus (VEC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Vectrus to post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Vectrus has set its FY 2021 guidance at 4.550-4.850 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.46. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $434.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.95 million. On average, analysts expect Vectrus to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VEC opened at $45.90 on Monday. Vectrus has a 1-year low of $36.83 and a 1-year high of $60.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.99 million, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

