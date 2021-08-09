Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.700-$0.740 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ventas also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.70-$0.74 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Ventas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays raised shares of Ventas from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ventas presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.94.

VTR stock traded down $0.70 on Monday, hitting $57.60. 30,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,190,175. Ventas has a 1-year low of $37.83 and a 1-year high of $61.09. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of -231.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $919.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.94 million. Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ventas will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.22%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $1,023,463.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,994,510.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $1,080,342.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

