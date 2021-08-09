Vericel Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Vericel in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.03). Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Vericel’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VCEL. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet downgraded Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Vericel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

VCEL stock opened at $49.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.63. Vericel has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $68.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 615.20 and a beta of 2.09.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Vericel had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $39.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Vericel’s quarterly revenue was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Vericel news, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $252,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,933.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Halpin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $1,070,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,248 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,107. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 120.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,260,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $403,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967,236 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel in the first quarter worth approximately $151,322,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 2,815.4% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,311,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,942 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vericel by 13.6% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,570,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,866,000 after buying an additional 547,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vericel by 154.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 731,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,382,000 after buying an additional 444,216 shares during the last quarter.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

